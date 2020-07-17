All apartments in San Diego
4051 Hegg St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

4051 Hegg St

4051 Hegg Street · (858) 366-8129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4051 Hegg Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
College Area House For Rent - Property Id: 305787

Property Attributes
3 Bed/1 Full bath
Kitchen, Family room, Large covered patio
Large front and back yard
Heater,Refrigerator,Stove, and Garbage disposal
Washer and dryer hook up
Near Shopping and bus stop
5 mins drive to SDSU
Rental Requirements
No pets
No smoke
Security deposit same as one month rent
Contact Information
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4051-hegg-st-san-diego-ca/305787
Property Id 305787

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Hegg St have any available units?
4051 Hegg St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 Hegg St have?
Some of 4051 Hegg St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 Hegg St currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Hegg St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Hegg St pet-friendly?
No, 4051 Hegg St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4051 Hegg St offer parking?
No, 4051 Hegg St does not offer parking.
Does 4051 Hegg St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 Hegg St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Hegg St have a pool?
No, 4051 Hegg St does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Hegg St have accessible units?
No, 4051 Hegg St does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Hegg St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4051 Hegg St does not have units with dishwashers.
