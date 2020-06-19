All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4046 Iowa St Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4046 Iowa St Unit 7
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

4046 Iowa St Unit 7

4046 Iowa St · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4046 Iowa St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Uniquely Upgraded 2B/2BA Condo w/ W/D, Parking & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 850 SF of living space. This corner unit, second story property boasts:
-Prime location in the heart of North Park--walking distance from San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & shopping w/ easy 805 freeway access
-1 reserved parking space in back of community plus a private storage locker approximately 5' x 5'
-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas fireplace, private balcony access & provided flat screen television!
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen featuring: granite countertops, breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range, built-in microwave, large refrigerator), hanging pots/pans rack & huge sink basin w/ contemporary faucet!
-Bright dining room w/ ceiling fan
-High capacity stacked washer/dryer in hallway
-Large bedrooms w/ carpet & sliding closet doors
-Two uniquely upgraded full bathrooms!
-Community upgraded as well w/ new locking gates & water fountain in common area!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2125
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3xtwenHfjs
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, trash, sewer
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV is included but will not be maintained or replaced
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3868146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have any available units?
4046 Iowa St Unit 7 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have?
Some of 4046 Iowa St Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Iowa St Unit 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 does offer parking.
Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 Iowa St Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4046 Iowa St Unit 7?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity