4046 Iowa St Unit 7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Uniquely Upgraded 2B/2BA Condo w/ W/D, Parking & Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in North Park featuring 850 SF of living space. This corner unit, second story property boasts:

-Prime location in the heart of North Park--walking distance from San Diego's best restaurants, cafes & shopping w/ easy 805 freeway access

-1 reserved parking space in back of community plus a private storage locker approximately 5' x 5'

-Spacious living room upon entering w/ gas fireplace, private balcony access & provided flat screen television!

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen featuring: granite countertops, breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, range, built-in microwave, large refrigerator), hanging pots/pans rack & huge sink basin w/ contemporary faucet!

-Bright dining room w/ ceiling fan

-High capacity stacked washer/dryer in hallway

-Large bedrooms w/ carpet & sliding closet doors

-Two uniquely upgraded full bathrooms!

-Community upgraded as well w/ new locking gates & water fountain in common area!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2125

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3xtwenHfjs

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: North Park

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water, trash, sewer

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: TV is included but will not be maintained or replaced

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3868146)