Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4032 Ashford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4032 Ashford Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4032 Ashford Street
4032 Ashford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4032 Ashford Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4032 Ashford Street have any available units?
4032 Ashford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4032 Ashford Street have?
Some of 4032 Ashford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4032 Ashford Street currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Ashford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Ashford Street pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Ashford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4032 Ashford Street offer parking?
Yes, 4032 Ashford Street offers parking.
Does 4032 Ashford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4032 Ashford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Ashford Street have a pool?
No, 4032 Ashford Street does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Ashford Street have accessible units?
No, 4032 Ashford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Ashford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Ashford Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University