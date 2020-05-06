All apartments in San Diego
4028 Iowa St.
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:30 AM

4028 Iowa St.

4028 Iowa Street · (760) 518-5664
Location

4028 Iowa Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4028 Iowa St. · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2Br/1Ba Remodeled House With A/C and Water included! Near the heart of North Park!! - Mainhouse is 2 Bd/1 Ba, approx. 1000 sq ft located near the heart North Park!!

Remodeled throughout-new kitchen, bathroom, flooring!! no carpet!!

Includes fridge and has washer dryer hook ups!

Includes garage in an area where parking is at a premium

Property has A/C and water is included in the rent!!

Remodeled, low maintenance landscaping in front and back!!

Located near shops, restaurants, night life, and freeways!!

No pets allowed

security deposit is $2,200, please contact Pacific Property Management & Sales to schedule a showing. (760) 518-5664

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3716657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Iowa St. have any available units?
4028 Iowa St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Iowa St. have?
Some of 4028 Iowa St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Iowa St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Iowa St. pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Iowa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4028 Iowa St. offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Iowa St. does offer parking.
Does 4028 Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Iowa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Iowa St. have a pool?
No, 4028 Iowa St. does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 4028 Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Iowa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
