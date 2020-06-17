4027 First Ave.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e36f3de08e ---- 3 bed/2 bath Lovely home with hardwood flooring in the Heart of Hillcrest. This home offers built-in window seats with storage, paver patio/yard, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, storage space, one car garage, washer/dryer. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt. Schedule showing at: www.torreypinespm.com Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc Built In Window Seats Single Car Garage Washer/Dryer