Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

4027 First Ave.

4027 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4027 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e36f3de08e ---- 3 bed/2 bath Lovely home with hardwood flooring in the Heart of Hillcrest. This home offers built-in window seats with storage, paver patio/yard, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, storage space, one car garage, washer/dryer. Cat OK with additional deposit, assistive animals exempt. Schedule showing at: www.torreypinespm.com Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc Built In Window Seats Single Car Garage Washer/Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4027 First Ave. have any available units?
4027 First Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4027 First Ave. have?
Some of 4027 First Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4027 First Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4027 First Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4027 First Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4027 First Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4027 First Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4027 First Ave. offers parking.
Does 4027 First Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4027 First Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4027 First Ave. have a pool?
No, 4027 First Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4027 First Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4027 First Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4027 First Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4027 First Ave. has units with dishwashers.

