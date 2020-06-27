Rent Calculator
4024 Ingraham Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 9
4024 Ingraham Street
4024 Ingraham Street
No Longer Available
Location
4024 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have any available units?
4024 Ingraham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4024 Ingraham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4024 Ingraham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 Ingraham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street offer parking?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not offer parking.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have a pool?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have accessible units?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4024 Ingraham Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4024 Ingraham Street does not have units with air conditioning.
