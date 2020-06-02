4021 Louisiana St # 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful North Park Condo - Beautifully remodeled upper level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Bright and open floor plan. Fresh paint and gorgeous engineered hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and newly painted cabinets in the kitchen. Recessed lighting throughout. New HVAC with Nest thermostat. Washer and dryer in unit (tenant responsibility) Balcony off master bedroom. Tandem garage. Great walkable North Park location.



AVAILABLE APRIL, 1, 2020



Will need to schedule showing with current tenants. Email for more info.



Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4100106)