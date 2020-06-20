4021 8th Avenue 506

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage

Contemporary High-End Apartment in Hillcrest - Property Id: 239693



Look no further! Contemporary, open floor plan, modern finishes, concrete flooring, high ceilings, quartz counters.

Washer/dryer in unit. 24 hour fitness center. Roof top lounge with bbq. 1 assigned parking space in secured garage. Private balcony. Pets ok with deposit and minimal pet rent. Vibrant uptown neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. WALK Score = 86!!! CALL or text 619-356-0087 for more information or for a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239693

