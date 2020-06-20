All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4021 8th Avenue 506

4021 8th Avenue · (619) 356-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4021 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary High-End Apartment in Hillcrest - Property Id: 239693

Look no further! Contemporary, open floor plan, modern finishes, concrete flooring, high ceilings, quartz counters.
Washer/dryer in unit. 24 hour fitness center. Roof top lounge with bbq. 1 assigned parking space in secured garage. Private balcony. Pets ok with deposit and minimal pet rent. Vibrant uptown neighborhood. Walk to shops, restaurants, nightlife and public transportation. WALK Score = 86!!! CALL or text 619-356-0087 for more information or for a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239693
Property Id 239693

(RLNE5813955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have any available units?
4021 8th Avenue 506 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have?
Some of 4021 8th Avenue 506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 8th Avenue 506 currently offering any rent specials?
4021 8th Avenue 506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 8th Avenue 506 pet-friendly?
No, 4021 8th Avenue 506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 offer parking?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 506 does offer parking.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have a pool?
No, 4021 8th Avenue 506 does not have a pool.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have accessible units?
No, 4021 8th Avenue 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 506 has units with dishwashers.
