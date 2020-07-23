4021 8th Avenue 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Large 2 Bedroom Modern Corner Apartment - Property Id: 275105



This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment home is a corner unit on the 3rd floor in a modern, urban complex. Features: phenomenal kitchen, private deck, open floor plan with modern interior finishes, modern finished concrete flooring, Energy Star Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in a secured parking garage. The complex offers high speed WebPass Internet, a 24 hour fitness center and roof top lounge with bbq and firepit. All this and solar energy helps keep costs low. Enjoy this vibrant uptown neighbohood with a WALK Score 86 !!!

OPEN HOUSE: Saturday 7/11/2020 1pm-3pm

Offering $500 off 1st months rent with 1 year lease signed by 8/31/2020

