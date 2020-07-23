All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4021 8th Avenue 303

4021 8th Avenue · (619) 356-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4021 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Large 2 Bedroom Modern Corner Apartment - Property Id: 275105

This spacious two bedroom, two bathroom apartment home is a corner unit on the 3rd floor in a modern, urban complex. Features: phenomenal kitchen, private deck, open floor plan with modern interior finishes, modern finished concrete flooring, Energy Star Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer and 2 assigned tandem parking spaces in a secured parking garage. The complex offers high speed WebPass Internet, a 24 hour fitness center and roof top lounge with bbq and firepit. All this and solar energy helps keep costs low. Enjoy this vibrant uptown neighbohood with a WALK Score 86 !!!
OPEN HOUSE: Saturday 7/11/2020 1pm-3pm
Offering $500 off 1st months rent with 1 year lease signed by 8/31/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4021-8th-avenue-san-diego-ca-unit-303/275105
Property Id 275105

(RLNE5941542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have any available units?
4021 8th Avenue 303 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have?
Some of 4021 8th Avenue 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 8th Avenue 303 currently offering any rent specials?
4021 8th Avenue 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 8th Avenue 303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 303 is pet friendly.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 offer parking?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 303 offers parking.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have a pool?
No, 4021 8th Avenue 303 does not have a pool.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have accessible units?
No, 4021 8th Avenue 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 8th Avenue 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 8th Avenue 303 has units with dishwashers.
