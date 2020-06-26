All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4020 Georgia St. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4020 Georgia St. #3
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

4020 Georgia St. #3

4020 Georgia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4020 Georgia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4020 Georgia St. #3 Available 07/07/19 Beautiful Georgia St. 2 bedroom townhome. MUST SEE!! - Here is an upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car tandem garage. Approx. 1100 sq ft. Home features granite counter tops, upgraded furnishings, private patio, lots of light and a great location. Home does come with a washer and dryer inside the unit as well. This will go quick!! No pets allowed. Available early July. Call today to schedule an appointment to view.

Please be sure to view the video walk through on our website at www.givingtreepm.com

DRE # 02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2615310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have any available units?
4020 Georgia St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have?
Some of 4020 Georgia St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Georgia St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Georgia St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Georgia St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Georgia St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Georgia St. #3 offers parking.
Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Georgia St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have a pool?
No, 4020 Georgia St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 4020 Georgia St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Georgia St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4020 Georgia St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University