4020 Georgia St. #3 Available 07/07/19 Beautiful Georgia St. 2 bedroom townhome. MUST SEE!! - Here is an upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car tandem garage. Approx. 1100 sq ft. Home features granite counter tops, upgraded furnishings, private patio, lots of light and a great location. Home does come with a washer and dryer inside the unit as well. This will go quick!! No pets allowed. Available early July. Call today to schedule an appointment to view.
Please be sure to view the video walk through on our website at www.givingtreepm.com
DRE # 02035049
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2615310)