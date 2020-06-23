All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:24 PM

4019 33rd Street

4019 33rd St · No Longer Available
Location

4019 33rd St, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled and now ready for you to move in, this 1bed/1ba home is AWESOME!! Whatever you do, Don't Wait!! This Quaint and stylish home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, shower/tub combo, fenced brick patio yard, wall heater, and a bedroom window air conditioner.
This home is PET FRIENDLY
Just Minutes Away From: 
Balboa Park
Old Town
Riverwalk Golf Club
San Diego Zoo
Sea World
And Much More.

Facts:
- 340 sqft of living space
- Private, fenced in brick patio area
- Private fenced in front patio area, shared with one other unit
- Plenty of available street parking
- Wall-mounted heater
- A window air-conditioning unit
- Rent is $1,195/mo.

Contact me at jarheadpropertymanagement@gmail.com

Also apply online at https://jamesrichardsonpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 33rd Street have any available units?
4019 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 33rd Street have?
Some of 4019 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4019 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4019 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 4019 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 4019 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 4019 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4019 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4019 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
