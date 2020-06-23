4019 33rd Street

Amenities
Recently remodeled and now ready for you to move in, this 1bed/1ba home is AWESOME!! Whatever you do, Don't Wait!! This Quaint and stylish home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, shower/tub combo, fenced brick patio yard, wall heater, and a bedroom window air conditioner.
This home is PET FRIENDLY
Just Minutes Away From:
Balboa Park
Old Town
Riverwalk Golf Club
San Diego Zoo
Sea World
And Much More.
Facts:
- 340 sqft of living space
- Private, fenced in brick patio area
- Private fenced in front patio area, shared with one other unit
- Plenty of available street parking
- Wall-mounted heater
- A window air-conditioning unit
- Rent is $1,195/mo.
Contact me at jarheadpropertymanagement@gmail.com
Also apply online at https://jamesrichardsonpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
