Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4018 Ingraham St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4018 Ingraham St
4018 Ingraham Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4018 Ingraham Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4018 Ingraham St have any available units?
4018 Ingraham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4018 Ingraham St currently offering any rent specials?
4018 Ingraham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4018 Ingraham St pet-friendly?
No, 4018 Ingraham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4018 Ingraham St offer parking?
No, 4018 Ingraham St does not offer parking.
Does 4018 Ingraham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4018 Ingraham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4018 Ingraham St have a pool?
No, 4018 Ingraham St does not have a pool.
Does 4018 Ingraham St have accessible units?
No, 4018 Ingraham St does not have accessible units.
Does 4018 Ingraham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4018 Ingraham St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4018 Ingraham St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4018 Ingraham St does not have units with air conditioning.
