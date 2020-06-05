Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4009 Carmel Brooks Way
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4009 Carmel Brooks Way
4009 Carmel Brooks Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4009 Carmel Brooks Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Reduced and available May 1st! Carmel Valley San Diego 92130 Close to all. Remodeled Kitchen, South Facing quiet location . No Neighbors behind!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have any available units?
4009 Carmel Brooks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have?
Some of 4009 Carmel Brooks Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4009 Carmel Brooks Way currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Carmel Brooks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Carmel Brooks Way pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way offers parking.
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have a pool?
No, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have accessible units?
No, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Carmel Brooks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Carmel Brooks Way has units with dishwashers.
