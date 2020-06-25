All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:53 AM

4008 Carmel Brooks Way

4008 Carmel Brooks Way · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Carmel Brooks Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Carmel Valley San Diego 92130 Close to all. Remodeled Kitchen, South Facing quiet location . No Neighbors behind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have any available units?
4008 Carmel Brooks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have?
Some of 4008 Carmel Brooks Way's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Carmel Brooks Way currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Carmel Brooks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Carmel Brooks Way pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way offers parking.
Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have a pool?
No, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have accessible units?
No, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Carmel Brooks Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Carmel Brooks Way has units with dishwashers.
