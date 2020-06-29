All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4007 Caminito Meliado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4007 Caminito Meliado
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

4007 Caminito Meliado

4007 Caminito Meliado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4007 Caminito Meliado, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
HIGHLY DESIRABLE. UPGRADED PET FRIENDLY HOUSE WITH A/C- Prime Location - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! Welcome to the highly desirable La Jolla Colony. Prime location with easy access to freeways, parks, restaurants, shops, and more...

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher Full-size, Microwave
- Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- A/C
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Fireplace
- Enclosed Backyard
- Living Room

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Colony Barcelona
- Swimming Pool
- Spa

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage, 1 parking lot space with parking permit
provided
HOA NAME: Colony Barcelona
YEAR BUILT: 1987
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Front gate #4007
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent- $30.00
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener, HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5162477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 Caminito Meliado have any available units?
4007 Caminito Meliado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 Caminito Meliado have?
Some of 4007 Caminito Meliado's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 Caminito Meliado currently offering any rent specials?
4007 Caminito Meliado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 Caminito Meliado pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 Caminito Meliado is pet friendly.
Does 4007 Caminito Meliado offer parking?
Yes, 4007 Caminito Meliado offers parking.
Does 4007 Caminito Meliado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 Caminito Meliado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 Caminito Meliado have a pool?
Yes, 4007 Caminito Meliado has a pool.
Does 4007 Caminito Meliado have accessible units?
No, 4007 Caminito Meliado does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 Caminito Meliado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 Caminito Meliado has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University