Cute family starter - Cute 1 bed 1 bath corner house in the Southcrest area minutes from Southcrest Park Plaza shopping center and the 805 and 5 freeways. Cesar Chavez Elementary and Balboa Elementary are just walking distance. Driveway and street parking available. Washer and drier hookups. Garage is not available.



If you'd like to request more information or for viewings, please contact Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176



(RLNE5536585)