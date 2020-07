Amenities

Fully Furnished & Utilities Included!

Bohemian, light-filled one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Crown Point & Pacific Beach. Less than a half-mile to the Bay (10-minute walk) and less than 1 mile to the Beach, famous Pacific Beach Pier, and boardwalk. Walking/biking distance to tons of bars, restaurants, nightlife, cafe, shopping, markets (Trader Joes) and much more.

Easy access to 5 and 8 freeway (less than a 10-minute drive).



