3985 Nobel Dr

Amenities
Live in beautiful La Jolla inside a gated community with monthly maid service included. Easy freeway access (805 & 5), perfect for young professionals.
Will come FURNISHED:
1Bd/1Ba: Full bed, Ceiling Fan w/Light, Updated Bathroom
Living Room: Sofa, 65" TV, Dining table
Full Kitchen with updated appliances and dishwasher
In-Unit Washer/Dryer
Bottom floor w/ Roommate on 2nd Floor.
La Jolla beach only 7 mins driving & UTC Mall walking distance.
Can store belongings earlier if needed. Call/Text for showings.