Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:22 AM

3985 Nobel Dr

3985 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3985 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in beautiful La Jolla inside a gated community with monthly maid service included. Easy freeway access (805 & 5), perfect for young professionals.

Will come FURNISHED:

1Bd/1Ba: Full bed, Ceiling Fan w/Light, Updated Bathroom
Living Room: Sofa, 65" TV, Dining table
Full Kitchen with updated appliances and dishwasher
In-Unit Washer/Dryer

Bottom floor w/ Roommate on 2nd Floor.
La Jolla beach only 7 mins driving & UTC Mall walking distance.
Can store belongings earlier if needed. Call/Text for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 Nobel Dr have any available units?
3985 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3985 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 3985 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3985 Nobel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3985 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3985 Nobel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3985 Nobel Dr offers parking.
Does 3985 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3985 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 Nobel Dr have a pool?
No, 3985 Nobel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3985 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3985 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 Nobel Dr has units with dishwashers.
