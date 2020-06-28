3985 Nobel Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill garage

Live in beautiful La Jolla inside a gated community with monthly maid service included. Easy freeway access (805 & 5), perfect for young professionals.



Will come FURNISHED:



1Bd/1Ba: Full bed, Ceiling Fan w/Light, Updated Bathroom

Living Room: Sofa, 65" TV, Dining table

Full Kitchen with updated appliances and dishwasher

In-Unit Washer/Dryer



Bottom floor w/ Roommate on 2nd Floor.

La Jolla beach only 7 mins driving & UTC Mall walking distance.

Can store belongings earlier if needed. Call/Text for showings.