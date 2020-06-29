Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

3985-325 Nobel Drive Available 03/13/20 La Jolla / UTC, Granite Counters, All Appliances, Near UCSD and the UTC Mall!!! - Beautiful lower unit in the sought after Venetian complex of UTC. Conveniently located near UCSD and world class shopping at the UTC Mall. UCSD / MTS bus stop on the corner. Travertine tile entry floors. Spacious living room has direct access to the fenced patio. Kitchen has Travertine tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer located inside the unit. Bathroom has Travertine tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2371814)