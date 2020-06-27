All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3984 Nobel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3984 Nobel
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

3984 Nobel

3984 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3984 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3984 Nobel have any available units?
3984 Nobel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3984 Nobel have?
Some of 3984 Nobel's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3984 Nobel currently offering any rent specials?
3984 Nobel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3984 Nobel pet-friendly?
No, 3984 Nobel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3984 Nobel offer parking?
No, 3984 Nobel does not offer parking.
Does 3984 Nobel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3984 Nobel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3984 Nobel have a pool?
Yes, 3984 Nobel has a pool.
Does 3984 Nobel have accessible units?
No, 3984 Nobel does not have accessible units.
Does 3984 Nobel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3984 Nobel has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University