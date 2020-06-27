Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3984 Nobel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3984 Nobel
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3984 Nobel
3984 Nobel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3984 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3984 Nobel have any available units?
3984 Nobel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3984 Nobel have?
Some of 3984 Nobel's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3984 Nobel currently offering any rent specials?
3984 Nobel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3984 Nobel pet-friendly?
No, 3984 Nobel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3984 Nobel offer parking?
No, 3984 Nobel does not offer parking.
Does 3984 Nobel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3984 Nobel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3984 Nobel have a pool?
Yes, 3984 Nobel has a pool.
Does 3984 Nobel have accessible units?
No, 3984 Nobel does not have accessible units.
Does 3984 Nobel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3984 Nobel has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University