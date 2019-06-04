All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

3982 Valeta St

3982 Valeta St · No Longer Available
Location

3982 Valeta St, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

pool
valet service
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
valet service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 Valeta St have any available units?
3982 Valeta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3982 Valeta St have?
Some of 3982 Valeta St's amenities include pool, valet service, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 Valeta St currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Valeta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Valeta St pet-friendly?
No, 3982 Valeta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3982 Valeta St offer parking?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not offer parking.
Does 3982 Valeta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Valeta St have a pool?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St has a pool.
Does 3982 Valeta St have accessible units?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Valeta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not have units with dishwashers.
