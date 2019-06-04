Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3982 Valeta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3982 Valeta St
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3982 Valeta St
3982 Valeta St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3982 Valeta St, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades
Amenities
pool
valet service
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
valet service
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3982 Valeta St have any available units?
3982 Valeta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3982 Valeta St have?
Some of 3982 Valeta St's amenities include pool, valet service, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3982 Valeta St currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Valeta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Valeta St pet-friendly?
No, 3982 Valeta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3982 Valeta St offer parking?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not offer parking.
Does 3982 Valeta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Valeta St have a pool?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St has a pool.
Does 3982 Valeta St have accessible units?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Valeta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3982 Valeta St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University