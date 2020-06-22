3973 Normal Street

Amenities
This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit is located in the heart of Hillcrest. This unit is located with in walking distance of some of Hillcrest's best restaurants, bars, and shops. All while being far enough away from Hillcrests main street.
Enjoy and sense of privacy and seclusion in this complexes gated courtyard, separating you from hustle of the sidewalk and roads surrounding the area.
This unit will not last long, to schedule a showing please call our office at 858-576-2176. Sorry no pets or section 8
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.