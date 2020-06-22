All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3973 Normal Street

3973 Normal Street · No Longer Available
Location

3973 Normal Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath second floor unit is located in the heart of Hillcrest. This unit is located with in walking distance of some of Hillcrest's best restaurants, bars, and shops. All while being far enough away from Hillcrests main street.

Enjoy and sense of privacy and seclusion in this complexes gated courtyard, separating you from hustle of the sidewalk and roads surrounding the area.

This unit will not last long, to schedule a showing please call our office at 858-576-2176. Sorry no pets or section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3973 Normal Street have any available units?
3973 Normal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3973 Normal Street currently offering any rent specials?
3973 Normal Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3973 Normal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3973 Normal Street is pet friendly.
Does 3973 Normal Street offer parking?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not offer parking.
Does 3973 Normal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3973 Normal Street have a pool?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not have a pool.
Does 3973 Normal Street have accessible units?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3973 Normal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3973 Normal Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3973 Normal Street does not have units with air conditioning.
