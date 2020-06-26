3972 Albatross St Unit 209

Amenities

Stunning 2B/2BA Upgraded Condo w/ 2 Parking Spaces, Storage & W/D in Unit! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mission Hills featuring over 1300 SF of living space over one level. This beautifully upgraded second floor unit boasts:

-Fantastic location off of Washington St next door to Vons, cafes, restaurants & nightlife! Easy access to downtown & highways 5 and 163

-Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout--no carpets to worry about!

-Side-by-side washer/dryer provided in unit

-Dual master suites w/ private upgraded full bathrooms. One bedroom features French doors to walkway & the other a huge walk-in closet!

-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets & island great for cooking!

-Spacious and bright living room

-2 reserved side-by-side parking spaces in gated garage!

-Storage cabinet in parking garage provided

-Central A/C & heat

-Mission Florence building has rooftop w/ gorgeous west-facing view of Point Loma & Pacific Ocean!



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2875

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ5jCIb_W6M

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Hills

- FLOORING: Hardwood

- PARKING: 2 reserved parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 2008



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



