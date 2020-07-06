3962 Nobel Dr

Amenities
GORGEOUS UTC 2BDR/2BA - Property Id: 176839
Stunning condo w/enclosed patio in the heart of UTC. Luxury upgrades galore w/ fully furnished option
Gourmet Kitchen - granite counters, maple cabinets, wine refrigerator, designer sink, handmade glass pendant lights, designer faucets.
Elegant Living Room- 9ft ceilings, fountain views, porcelain tile floors, custom tumbled marble fireplace, recessed lighting, recessed bookcases, custom window coverings
Enclosed patio - Porcelain tile flooring, 14ft sliding doors, ceiling fan, custom lighting
Baths - quartz counter, European fixtures, mosaic oversize showers, deep soaking tub.
Bedrooms - 9ft ceilings, ceiling fans, custom window coverings.
Gated complex with fountains, lush landscaping, recreation area w/pool/spa/sauna/tennis courts.
Convenient to everything. I-5 & 805, MCAS, walking distance to Westfield Mall, transit center, movie theatres, shops & restaurants, UCSD, UCSD Medical & Scripps. Incl. water & trash. https://get-real-estate-photography.seehouseat.com/1487575
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176839
Property Id 176839
(RLNE5465186)