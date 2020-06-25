All apartments in San Diego
3960 Arizona #4

3960 Arizona St · No Longer Available
Location

3960 Arizona St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded first floor unit in North Park.

Granite counters, stainless appliances, a/c unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms, hard floors throughout unit. Fresh paint, mirrored closet doors, upgraded bathrooms. Must see unit to appreciate.

Small building with gated entry and quiet courtyard.

Washer & Dryer in unit, one off street parking spot included

Small pets okay with pet registration fee and pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Arizona #4 have any available units?
3960 Arizona #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Arizona #4 have?
Some of 3960 Arizona #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Arizona #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Arizona #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Arizona #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3960 Arizona #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3960 Arizona #4 offer parking?
No, 3960 Arizona #4 does not offer parking.
Does 3960 Arizona #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 Arizona #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Arizona #4 have a pool?
No, 3960 Arizona #4 does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Arizona #4 have accessible units?
No, 3960 Arizona #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Arizona #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3960 Arizona #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
