Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

3958 Louisiana St Unit 4

3958 Louisiana St · No Longer Available
Location

3958 Louisiana St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,495 - 1 Bed 1 Bath Updated Townhome in North Park - Prime Location - Charming 1 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Townhome in North Park. Brand New flooring throughout, Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Wood-Burning Fireplace, Updated Bathroom, Private Balcony.

Conveniently located in the heart of North Park, only 1/2 Block north of University Ave. Walking Distance to Shops and Restaurants.

$1,495/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3958-Louisiana-St

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE4236874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have any available units?
3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have?
Some of 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3958 Louisiana St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

