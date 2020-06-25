All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

3953 Florida St. I

3953 Florida St · No Longer Available
Location

3953 Florida St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2BR 1BA Central Location North Park Hillcrest - Property Id: 125616

Upgraded 2BR 1BA Excellent Central Location North Park Hillcrest. Dual Bedrooms With Plenty of Closet Space Mirrored Wardrobes. Hardwood Floors. Tiling. Full Kitchen. All Appliances. New Ceiling Fan & Faucet. Full Bathroom. Outdoor Patio Included. Wheelchair Accessible. Gated Garage Parking Space Included. Within walking distance to fabulous restaurants shops Balboa Park and Morley Field. Conveniently located on the corridor where Hillcrest meets North Park right off University Avenue quick proximity to the highways. Coming Soon.
Contact us today to setup a viewing with the resident manager. Email Call or Text 858-229-4351 San Diego California Relocation Services 92104 Apartment Owners Association of America AOA USA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125616
Property Id 125616

(RLNE4924258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Florida St. I have any available units?
3953 Florida St. I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Florida St. I have?
Some of 3953 Florida St. I's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Florida St. I currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Florida St. I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Florida St. I pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 Florida St. I is pet friendly.
Does 3953 Florida St. I offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Florida St. I offers parking.
Does 3953 Florida St. I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Florida St. I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Florida St. I have a pool?
No, 3953 Florida St. I does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Florida St. I have accessible units?
Yes, 3953 Florida St. I has accessible units.
Does 3953 Florida St. I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 Florida St. I has units with dishwashers.
