All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3953 Centre Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3953 Centre Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:30 AM

3953 Centre Street

3953 Centre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3953 Centre Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming Studio Apartment in gated Hillcrest apartment complex. Vintage style property with wonderful accents in Spanish style design. Unit features spacious living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and separate kitchen area. Plenty of counter and cabinet space along with all appliances. Beautiful, gated courtyard with BBQ and On-Site laundry. Community features available garage and off street parking (parking rent) and is pet friendly. Walking distance to Farmers Market, restaurants & close access to fwy.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Tenant pays all utilities (Utility Rent) and pets accepted with approval (Pet Rent)

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Centre Street have any available units?
3953 Centre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Centre Street have?
Some of 3953 Centre Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Centre Street currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Centre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Centre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 Centre Street is pet friendly.
Does 3953 Centre Street offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Centre Street offers parking.
Does 3953 Centre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Centre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Centre Street have a pool?
No, 3953 Centre Street does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Centre Street have accessible units?
No, 3953 Centre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Centre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3953 Centre Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University