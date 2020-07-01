3953 Centre Street

Amenities

Charming Studio Apartment in gated Hillcrest apartment complex. Vintage style property with wonderful accents in Spanish style design. Unit features spacious living space with hardwood floors, ceiling fan and separate kitchen area. Plenty of counter and cabinet space along with all appliances. Beautiful, gated courtyard with BBQ and On-Site laundry. Community features available garage and off street parking (parking rent) and is pet friendly. Walking distance to Farmers Market, restaurants & close access to fwy.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Tenant pays all utilities (Utility Rent) and pets accepted with approval (Pet Rent)



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.