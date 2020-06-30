All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
3953 1st Ave A93.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3953 1st Ave A93
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

3953 1st Ave A93

3953 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3953 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
parking
garage
Brand New Modern Luxury Prime Location Uptown - Property Id: 239424

Brand New Modern Luxury Apts Prime Location Near All Mission Hills Hillcrest San Diego California 92103 "Walker's Paradise" High Walk Score Deluxe World Class Architectural Design All Brand New High End Stainless Steel Appliances HVAC Central Heating & Air Conditioning Private Patio Balcony Double Pane Windows Double Insulated Walls Solar Panels Energy Savings Digital Intercom Mirror Wardrobes Custom Cabinetry Bicycle Parking Laundry Inside Security Cameras Surveillance Designated Garage Parking Space Included EV Electric Car Charging Station Available San Diego California Residential Relocation Services 858 229 4351 No Broker Fees / No Commissions Premiere Residential Luxury Apts Homes Throughout Metro San Diego Area Apartment Owners Association of America
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239424
Property Id 239424

(RLNE5623356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3953 1st Ave A93 have any available units?
3953 1st Ave A93 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 1st Ave A93 have?
Some of 3953 1st Ave A93's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 1st Ave A93 currently offering any rent specials?
3953 1st Ave A93 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 1st Ave A93 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3953 1st Ave A93 is pet friendly.
Does 3953 1st Ave A93 offer parking?
Yes, 3953 1st Ave A93 offers parking.
Does 3953 1st Ave A93 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3953 1st Ave A93 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 1st Ave A93 have a pool?
No, 3953 1st Ave A93 does not have a pool.
Does 3953 1st Ave A93 have accessible units?
No, 3953 1st Ave A93 does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 1st Ave A93 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 1st Ave A93 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University