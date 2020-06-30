3953 1st Ave A93.

Amenities

Brand New Modern Luxury Prime Location Uptown - Property Id: 239424



Brand New Modern Luxury Apts Prime Location Near All Mission Hills Hillcrest San Diego California 92103 "Walker's Paradise" High Walk Score Deluxe World Class Architectural Design All Brand New High End Stainless Steel Appliances HVAC Central Heating & Air Conditioning Private Patio Balcony Double Pane Windows Double Insulated Walls Solar Panels Energy Savings Digital Intercom Mirror Wardrobes Custom Cabinetry Bicycle Parking Laundry Inside Security Cameras Surveillance Designated Garage Parking Space Included EV Electric Car Charging Station Available San Diego California Residential Relocation Services 858 229 4351 No Broker Fees / No Commissions Premiere Residential Luxury Apts Homes Throughout Metro San Diego Area Apartment Owners Association of America

