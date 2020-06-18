Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3951 T St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3951 T St
3951 T Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3951 T Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View
Amenities
parking
playground
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Great home. Lots of privacy. Sets at a hill with a view of the city/neighborhood. Elementry school within a block as well as a park with big playground. Easy access to the 805 and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3951 T St have any available units?
3951 T St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3951 T St have?
Some of 3951 T St's amenities include parking, playground, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3951 T St currently offering any rent specials?
3951 T St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 T St pet-friendly?
No, 3951 T St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3951 T St offer parking?
Yes, 3951 T St offers parking.
Does 3951 T St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 T St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 T St have a pool?
No, 3951 T St does not have a pool.
Does 3951 T St have accessible units?
No, 3951 T St does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 T St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 T St does not have units with dishwashers.
