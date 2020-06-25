All apartments in San Diego
3935 32nd St. Apt 7

3935 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3935 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful North Park Condo Coming Soon! - Bright, spacious, updated 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of bustling North Park. Steps away from countless conveniences, including: Starbucks, Baron's Market, Walgreens, CVS, and Urbn Pizza just a couple blocks west on University. Easy access to the 805 - 9 minutes to downtown, 5 minutes to Hillcrest and only 15 minutes to the beach towns.
This charming yet spacious upstairs unit is located in a small gated complex (only 7 units total) and includes the following:
- mahogany hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and hallway
- recently installed new carpets in both bedrooms
- recently installed floor tile in kitchen and 2 bathrooms
- vaulted ceilings in living, dining and both bedrooms
- wood-burning fire place
- balcony (with views of both the sunrise and moonrise)
- garage and 1 private parking space
- AC in living room
- heat throughout
- dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave
- onsite FREE laundry

This unit is on the top floor (2nd story) and is very private as it only shares one wall with the neighbors. The vaulted ceilings and large windows/doors provide plenty of light and space. Open doors and windows make way for an incredible cross-breeze.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have any available units?
3935 32nd St. Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have?
Some of 3935 32nd St. Apt 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3935 32nd St. Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 32nd St. Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
