3935 32nd St. Apt 7

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Beautiful North Park Condo Coming Soon! - Bright, spacious, updated 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo located in the heart of bustling North Park. Steps away from countless conveniences, including: Starbucks, Baron's Market, Walgreens, CVS, and Urbn Pizza just a couple blocks west on University. Easy access to the 805 - 9 minutes to downtown, 5 minutes to Hillcrest and only 15 minutes to the beach towns.

This charming yet spacious upstairs unit is located in a small gated complex (only 7 units total) and includes the following:

- mahogany hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room and hallway

- recently installed new carpets in both bedrooms

- recently installed floor tile in kitchen and 2 bathrooms

- vaulted ceilings in living, dining and both bedrooms

- wood-burning fire place

- balcony (with views of both the sunrise and moonrise)

- garage and 1 private parking space

- AC in living room

- heat throughout

- dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave

- onsite FREE laundry



This unit is on the top floor (2nd story) and is very private as it only shares one wall with the neighbors. The vaulted ceilings and large windows/doors provide plenty of light and space. Open doors and windows make way for an incredible cross-breeze.



No Pets Allowed



