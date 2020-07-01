All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 6 2020

3929 Hortensia Street

3929 Hortensia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Hortensia Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Quaint 2 bedroom cottage in the heart of Old Town. This detached cottage has been recently upgraded with new flooring, refinished cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and updated bathroom. Small yard offers a private space for outdoor dining, BBQ or space for your own garden. One assigned parking spot included.

Ideally located in Old Town, walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy access to the 5 freeway. Close to it all but this quiet community offers a place to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day.

Available now to qualified applicant with positive credit history and steady income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 Hortensia Street have any available units?
3929 Hortensia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 Hortensia Street have?
Some of 3929 Hortensia Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 Hortensia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3929 Hortensia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 Hortensia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3929 Hortensia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3929 Hortensia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3929 Hortensia Street offers parking.
Does 3929 Hortensia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 Hortensia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 Hortensia Street have a pool?
No, 3929 Hortensia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3929 Hortensia Street have accessible units?
No, 3929 Hortensia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 Hortensia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 Hortensia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

