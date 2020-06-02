3927 Nobel Drive

Amenities

Two-story townhome style unit with granite counters, dark cherry cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile floor and recessed lighting in kitchen. Living room/dining room balcony have view to tropical courtyard area. Second floor features private bedroom with double door entry, vaulted ceiling, mirrored closet along one wall with closet system, deluxe bath with bronze fixtures, granite and cherry vanity, glass enclosed travertine tiled tub/shower combo and travertine flooring, hall closet with washer/dryer and extra closet and storage space. Additional modern fixtures and features throughout including custom neutral carpet. Amenities include pool, spa, gym and tennis court. Close to UCSD, UTC shopping center and freeways.

DRE01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

