All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3927 Nobel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3927 Nobel Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 11:44 PM

3927 Nobel Drive

3927 Nobel Drive · (619) 754-9884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3927 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Two-story townhome style unit with granite counters, dark cherry cabinets, pantry, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile floor and recessed lighting in kitchen. Living room/dining room balcony have view to tropical courtyard area. Second floor features private bedroom with double door entry, vaulted ceiling, mirrored closet along one wall with closet system, deluxe bath with bronze fixtures, granite and cherry vanity, glass enclosed travertine tiled tub/shower combo and travertine flooring, hall closet with washer/dryer and extra closet and storage space. Additional modern fixtures and features throughout including custom neutral carpet. Amenities include pool, spa, gym and tennis court. Close to UCSD, UTC shopping center and freeways.
DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 Nobel Drive have any available units?
3927 Nobel Drive has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 Nobel Drive have?
Some of 3927 Nobel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 Nobel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927 Nobel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 Nobel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3927 Nobel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3927 Nobel Drive offer parking?
No, 3927 Nobel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3927 Nobel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927 Nobel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 Nobel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3927 Nobel Drive has a pool.
Does 3927 Nobel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927 Nobel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 Nobel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3927 Nobel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3927 Nobel Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity