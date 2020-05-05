Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

3927-80 Nobel Drive Available 08/16/19 La Jolla/UTC, 3927 Nobel Dr #80 - Beautiful Condo in a Resort Style Complex - This is an upper corner unit near the community facilities. The kitchen has ceramic tile counters. The bedroom has a walk in closet. The bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Cool off this summer at the pool.If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3303145)