Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3927-80 Nobel Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3927-80 Nobel Drive

3927 Nobel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3927 Nobel Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
3927-80 Nobel Drive Available 08/16/19 La Jolla/UTC, 3927 Nobel Dr #80 - Beautiful Condo in a Resort Style Complex - This is an upper corner unit near the community facilities. The kitchen has ceramic tile counters. The bedroom has a walk in closet. The bathroom has ceramic tile floors. Cool off this summer at the pool.If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3303145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have any available units?
3927-80 Nobel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have?
Some of 3927-80 Nobel Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927-80 Nobel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3927-80 Nobel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927-80 Nobel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3927-80 Nobel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3927-80 Nobel Drive offers parking.
Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3927-80 Nobel Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3927-80 Nobel Drive has a pool.
Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3927-80 Nobel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3927-80 Nobel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927-80 Nobel Drive has units with dishwashers.
