3926 1/2 Iowa St.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

3926 1/2 Iowa St.

3926 1/2 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

3926 1/2 Iowa St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have any available units?
3926 1/2 Iowa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have?
Some of 3926 1/2 Iowa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3926 1/2 Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
3926 1/2 Iowa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 1/2 Iowa St. pet-friendly?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. offer parking?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not offer parking.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have a pool?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not have a pool.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. has units with dishwashers.

