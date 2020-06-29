Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3926 1/2 Iowa St.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3926 1/2 Iowa St.
3926 1/2 Iowa St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3926 1/2 Iowa St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have any available units?
3926 1/2 Iowa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have?
Some of 3926 1/2 Iowa St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3926 1/2 Iowa St. currently offering any rent specials?
3926 1/2 Iowa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3926 1/2 Iowa St. pet-friendly?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. offer parking?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not offer parking.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have a pool?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not have a pool.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have accessible units?
No, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3926 1/2 Iowa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3926 1/2 Iowa St. has units with dishwashers.
