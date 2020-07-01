Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
3925 Nobel Dr
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:27 AM
3925 Nobel Dr
3925 Nobel Drive
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
3925 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3925 Nobel Dr have any available units?
3925 Nobel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3925 Nobel Dr have?
Some of 3925 Nobel Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3925 Nobel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3925 Nobel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 Nobel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3925 Nobel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3925 Nobel Dr offer parking?
No, 3925 Nobel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3925 Nobel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3925 Nobel Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 Nobel Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3925 Nobel Dr has a pool.
Does 3925 Nobel Dr have accessible units?
No, 3925 Nobel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 Nobel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 Nobel Dr has units with dishwashers.
