3914 Donna Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 7:13 AM

3914 Donna Ave

3914 Donna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Donna Ave, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
nice house fenced big yard, near freeway and shopping,
ready to move-in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Donna Ave have any available units?
3914 Donna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 Donna Ave have?
Some of 3914 Donna Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 Donna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Donna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Donna Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3914 Donna Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3914 Donna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3914 Donna Ave offers parking.
Does 3914 Donna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Donna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Donna Ave have a pool?
No, 3914 Donna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Donna Ave have accessible units?
No, 3914 Donna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Donna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 Donna Ave has units with dishwashers.
