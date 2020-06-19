Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

3912 60th Street Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 BD / 2.5 BTH Condo in College Area - Lovely & renovated 3 story, 3 bd / 2.5 bth condo located in the College Area nearby SDSU (1 mile away) in a gated community called 'College Park Townhomes'. The condo has a beautiful and updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a fireplace in the living room, 2 balconies, 2 car attached-garage, washer and dryer in unit, and lots of storage space. Rent includes water, trash, and usage of the common areas such as pool and playground. The condo is walking distance to many shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Please contact our office to schedule a time to view the unit at (619) 295-1100. To view our vacancy list, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.



(RLNE3747452)