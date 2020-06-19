All apartments in San Diego
3912 60th Street Unit 11

3912 60th Street · (619) 295-1100 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3912 60th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3912 60th Street Unit 11 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3912 60th Street Unit 11 Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3 BD / 2.5 BTH Condo in College Area - Lovely & renovated 3 story, 3 bd / 2.5 bth condo located in the College Area nearby SDSU (1 mile away) in a gated community called 'College Park Townhomes'. The condo has a beautiful and updated kitchen with granite counter tops, a fireplace in the living room, 2 balconies, 2 car attached-garage, washer and dryer in unit, and lots of storage space. Rent includes water, trash, and usage of the common areas such as pool and playground. The condo is walking distance to many shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Please contact our office to schedule a time to view the unit at (619) 295-1100. To view our vacancy list, please visit our website at www.cethron.com.

(RLNE3747452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have any available units?
3912 60th Street Unit 11 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have?
Some of 3912 60th Street Unit 11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 60th Street Unit 11 currently offering any rent specials?
3912 60th Street Unit 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 60th Street Unit 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 is pet friendly.
Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 offer parking?
Yes, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 does offer parking.
Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have a pool?
Yes, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 has a pool.
Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have accessible units?
No, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 60th Street Unit 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 60th Street Unit 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
