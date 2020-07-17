3911 Camino Lindo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3BD 1.5BA Townhouse, 2 assigned parking spaces, close to UCSD - Great corner location for this 2-Story Townhome with no one above or below! 3BD 1.5BA, 2bd Story balcony off of Master bedroom and another bedroom. Large Patio area off of downstairs Living room through double doors! Wood flooring in Living room & Dining room! 2 assigned parking spaces. Living room has cozy Fireplace! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Close to shopping, bus stops and University of California San Diego (UCSD). Community offers pool. Water, sewer & trash included.



For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.



You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.



CA DRE LIC #01426440



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5899159)