San Diego, CA
3911 Camino Lindo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3911 Camino Lindo

3911 Camino Lindo · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
Location

3911 Camino Lindo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3911 Camino Lindo · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1221 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3BD 1.5BA Townhouse, 2 assigned parking spaces, close to UCSD - Great corner location for this 2-Story Townhome with no one above or below! 3BD 1.5BA, 2bd Story balcony off of Master bedroom and another bedroom. Large Patio area off of downstairs Living room through double doors! Wood flooring in Living room & Dining room! 2 assigned parking spaces. Living room has cozy Fireplace! Refrigerator, washer & dryer included! Close to shopping, bus stops and University of California San Diego (UCSD). Community offers pool. Water, sewer & trash included.

For more information or an appointment to view this property, please contact Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103.

You can apply online on our website, www.prpm.net, and click on the "Vacancies" tab. Click on "Apply Now" on the listing.

CA DRE LIC #01426440

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5899159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3911 Camino Lindo have any available units?
3911 Camino Lindo has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3911 Camino Lindo have?
Some of 3911 Camino Lindo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3911 Camino Lindo currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Camino Lindo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Camino Lindo pet-friendly?
No, 3911 Camino Lindo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3911 Camino Lindo offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Camino Lindo offers parking.
Does 3911 Camino Lindo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3911 Camino Lindo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Camino Lindo have a pool?
Yes, 3911 Camino Lindo has a pool.
Does 3911 Camino Lindo have accessible units?
No, 3911 Camino Lindo does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Camino Lindo have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Camino Lindo does not have units with dishwashers.
