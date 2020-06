Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming studio perched high on a hill in the heart of San Diego. Laminate floors throughout the unit, newer kitchen cabinets and counters, and refreshed bathroom. This unit is tucked away in Old Town with easy access to Downtown, Point Loma and major freeways.



Sunny semi-private patio area with BBQ and outdoor seating.



12-month lease available now to qualified tenants.

No evictions.

Solid credit/rental history and stable employment.

No Smoking

Pets negotiable