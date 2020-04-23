All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 22 2020 at 6:48 AM

3882 Quarter Mile Dr

3882 Quarter Mile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3882 Quarter Mile Drive, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have any available units?
3882 Quarter Mile Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have?
Some of 3882 Quarter Mile Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3882 Quarter Mile Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3882 Quarter Mile Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3882 Quarter Mile Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr offers parking.
Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr has a pool.
Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have accessible units?
No, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3882 Quarter Mile Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3882 Quarter Mile Dr has units with dishwashers.
