Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3878 Chanute
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3878 Chanute
3878 Chanute Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3878 Chanute Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3666129)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3878 Chanute have any available units?
3878 Chanute doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3878 Chanute currently offering any rent specials?
3878 Chanute is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 Chanute pet-friendly?
No, 3878 Chanute is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3878 Chanute offer parking?
No, 3878 Chanute does not offer parking.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3878 Chanute does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 Chanute have a pool?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have a pool.
Does 3878 Chanute have accessible units?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with dishwashers?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with air conditioning?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have units with air conditioning.
