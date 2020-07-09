All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3878 Chanute.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3878 Chanute
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3878 Chanute

3878 Chanute Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3878 Chanute Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3666129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3878 Chanute have any available units?
3878 Chanute doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3878 Chanute currently offering any rent specials?
3878 Chanute is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3878 Chanute pet-friendly?
No, 3878 Chanute is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3878 Chanute offer parking?
No, 3878 Chanute does not offer parking.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3878 Chanute does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3878 Chanute have a pool?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have a pool.
Does 3878 Chanute have accessible units?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have accessible units.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with dishwashers?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3878 Chanute have units with air conditioning?
No, 3878 Chanute does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University