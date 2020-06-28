3877 Pell Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room tennis court

Beautifully updated 2 bd condo on first floor. Just east of Del Mar Highlands/One Paseo and next to Carmel Valley rec center w/swimming, tennis, baseball, amphitheater & kids play area. Features: Granite Slabs throughout kitchen and bathrooms, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Breakfast Bar, 2 private balconies, Full size washer/dryer, AC/Heat, Free HD TV. Gated Entry and Secured Underground Parking w/2 side-by-side parking spots. EV charging. Water, Trash, and Recycling Included. Close to beach, 56 & 5 fwy.