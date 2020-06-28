All apartments in San Diego
3877 Pell Place
3877 Pell Place

3877 Pell Place · No Longer Available
Location

3877 Pell Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
tennis court
Beautifully updated 2 bd condo on first floor. Just east of Del Mar Highlands/One Paseo and next to Carmel Valley rec center w/swimming, tennis, baseball, amphitheater & kids play area. Features: Granite Slabs throughout kitchen and bathrooms, Tile and Hardwood Flooring, Breakfast Bar, 2 private balconies, Full size washer/dryer, AC/Heat, Free HD TV. Gated Entry and Secured Underground Parking w/2 side-by-side parking spots. EV charging. Water, Trash, and Recycling Included. Close to beach, 56 & 5 fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Pell Place have any available units?
3877 Pell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Pell Place have?
Some of 3877 Pell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Pell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Pell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Pell Place pet-friendly?
No, 3877 Pell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3877 Pell Place offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Pell Place offers parking.
Does 3877 Pell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3877 Pell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Pell Place have a pool?
No, 3877 Pell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Pell Place have accessible units?
No, 3877 Pell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Pell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Pell Place has units with dishwashers.
