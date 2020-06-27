All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

3870 Creststone Place

3870 Creststone Place · No Longer Available
Location

3870 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Upper 2 Bedroom Unit in Pacifica HOA - - Upper Unit
- Frig Included
- Washer/ Dryer In Unit
- Available Now!

- PARKING: 1-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Paid
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1877303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3870 Creststone Place have any available units?
3870 Creststone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3870 Creststone Place have?
Some of 3870 Creststone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3870 Creststone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3870 Creststone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3870 Creststone Place pet-friendly?
No, 3870 Creststone Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3870 Creststone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3870 Creststone Place offers parking.
Does 3870 Creststone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3870 Creststone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3870 Creststone Place have a pool?
Yes, 3870 Creststone Place has a pool.
Does 3870 Creststone Place have accessible units?
No, 3870 Creststone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3870 Creststone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3870 Creststone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
