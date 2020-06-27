3870 Creststone Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Upper 2 Bedroom Unit in Pacifica HOA - - Upper Unit

- Frig Included

- Washer/ Dryer In Unit

- Available Now!



- PARKING: 1-Car Garage

- UTILITIES: Trash Paid

- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE1877303)