3867 Creststone Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

3867 Creststone Place

3867 Creststone Place · No Longer Available
Location

3867 Creststone Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
3867 Creststone Place Available 05/09/20 First Floor End Unit with High Ceilings for Lease in Carmel Valley - This spacious first floor condo was recently updated with luxury plank flooring throughout the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, and updated fixtures in the kitchen and bath. The interior has a great layout with two master suites, high ceilings, fireplace and full size washer/dryer inside. There is a 1 car detached garage just steps from the front door with ample guest parking close by. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood on your private patio with space for a BBQ, family, and friends.

The condo is situated in the Pacifica neighborhood of Del Mar Highlands just off of Del Mar Heights Rd. Freeway access is a breeze and your walking distance to the Del Mar Highlands Town center. Big blue is just across the freeway along with all that coastal Del Mar offers.

Terms
1-year minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent
Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV, Water
Trash Pick up Included
1 Small Dog OK upon approval w/extra deposit - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2571039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3867 Creststone Place have any available units?
3867 Creststone Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3867 Creststone Place have?
Some of 3867 Creststone Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3867 Creststone Place currently offering any rent specials?
3867 Creststone Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3867 Creststone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3867 Creststone Place is pet friendly.
Does 3867 Creststone Place offer parking?
Yes, 3867 Creststone Place offers parking.
Does 3867 Creststone Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3867 Creststone Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3867 Creststone Place have a pool?
Yes, 3867 Creststone Place has a pool.
Does 3867 Creststone Place have accessible units?
No, 3867 Creststone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3867 Creststone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3867 Creststone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
