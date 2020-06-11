Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

3867 Creststone Place Available 05/09/20 First Floor End Unit with High Ceilings for Lease in Carmel Valley - This spacious first floor condo was recently updated with luxury plank flooring throughout the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, and updated fixtures in the kitchen and bath. The interior has a great layout with two master suites, high ceilings, fireplace and full size washer/dryer inside. There is a 1 car detached garage just steps from the front door with ample guest parking close by. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood on your private patio with space for a BBQ, family, and friends.



The condo is situated in the Pacifica neighborhood of Del Mar Highlands just off of Del Mar Heights Rd. Freeway access is a breeze and your walking distance to the Del Mar Highlands Town center. Big blue is just across the freeway along with all that coastal Del Mar offers.



Terms

1-year minimum Lease

Move in Costs: Security Deposit + 1st Month's rent

Utilities: Tenant Pays Gas, Electric, Cable, TV, Water

Trash Pick up Included

1 Small Dog OK upon approval w/extra deposit - https://redhouse.petscreening.com/



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2571039)