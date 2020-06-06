Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3865 Mt. Brundage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3865 Mt. Brundage
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3865 Mt. Brundage
3865 Mount Brundage Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3865 Mount Brundage Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have any available units?
3865 Mt. Brundage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3865 Mt. Brundage currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Mt. Brundage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Mt. Brundage pet-friendly?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage offer parking?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have a pool?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have a pool.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have accessible units?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University