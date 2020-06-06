All apartments in San Diego
3865 Mt. Brundage
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

3865 Mt. Brundage

3865 Mount Brundage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Mount Brundage Avenue, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa West

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have any available units?
3865 Mt. Brundage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3865 Mt. Brundage currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Mt. Brundage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Mt. Brundage pet-friendly?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage offer parking?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have a pool?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have a pool.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have accessible units?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 Mt. Brundage have units with air conditioning?
No, 3865 Mt. Brundage does not have units with air conditioning.
