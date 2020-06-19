3861 Cherokee Ave.

Amenities
San Diego Normal Heights Detached Remodeled Gem- Available Now! One small pet under 25 lbs only considered - * Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Newly Remodeled
* Air Conditioning
* Washer and Dryer in Unit
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 2 Full Bath detached home
* Beautiful Quartz Counters
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* New Windows and Blinds Throughout
* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows
* Remodeled Bath with Shower Surround and Soaking Tub
* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard
* Trash Included
* Deposit $2195
* One Year Lease
* Application Fee $35.00
This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet . Two Full baths, one with soaking tub. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Private enclosed front yard with new fence and Landscaping..
Normal Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
Near Schools and Freeway Access . This central location is a smooth commute to all directions of San Diego County and the San Diego Military bases.
One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing
(RLNE5820768)