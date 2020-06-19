All apartments in San Diego
3861 Cherokee Ave.

3861 Cherokee Avenue · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3861 Cherokee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3861 Cherokee Ave. · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 733 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
San Diego Normal Heights Detached Remodeled Gem- Available Now! One small pet under 25 lbs only considered - * Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.
* Newly Remodeled
* Air Conditioning
* Washer and Dryer in Unit
* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout
* All Appliances Included
* 2 bed 2 Full Bath detached home
* Beautiful Quartz Counters
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* New Windows and Blinds Throughout
* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows
* Remodeled Bath with Shower Surround and Soaking Tub
* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard
* Trash Included
* Deposit $2195
* One Year Lease
* Application Fee $35.00

This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet . Two Full baths, one with soaking tub. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Private enclosed front yard with new fence and Landscaping..

Normal Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.
Near Schools and Freeway Access . This central location is a smooth commute to all directions of San Diego County and the San Diego Military bases.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5820768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have any available units?
3861 Cherokee Ave. has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have?
Some of 3861 Cherokee Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3861 Cherokee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3861 Cherokee Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3861 Cherokee Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3861 Cherokee Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3861 Cherokee Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3861 Cherokee Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have a pool?
No, 3861 Cherokee Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3861 Cherokee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3861 Cherokee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3861 Cherokee Ave. has units with dishwashers.
