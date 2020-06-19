3861 Cherokee Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

San Diego Normal Heights Detached Remodeled Gem- Available Now! One small pet under 25 lbs only considered - * Quiet Neighborhood Close to Freeway, Schools, Shopping and More.

* Newly Remodeled

* Air Conditioning

* Washer and Dryer in Unit

* Luxury Plank Flooring Throughout

* All Appliances Included

* 2 bed 2 Full Bath detached home

* Beautiful Quartz Counters

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* New Windows and Blinds Throughout

* Spacious Rooms with Beautiful new windows

* Remodeled Bath with Shower Surround and Soaking Tub

* Private , Fenced and Landscaped Front Yard

* Trash Included

* Deposit $2195

* One Year Lease

* Application Fee $35.00



This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank Luxury flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of closet space. Master Bedroom has large walk-in closet . Two Full baths, one with soaking tub. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Private enclosed front yard with new fence and Landscaping..



Normal Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

Near Schools and Freeway Access . This central location is a smooth commute to all directions of San Diego County and the San Diego Military bases.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-

Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888-448-8364 for more info. and showing



