Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3857 Pell Place #406

3857 Pell Place · (858) 792-5797
Location

3857 Pell Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3857 Pell Place #406 · Avail. Aug 26

$3,780

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
3857 Pell Place #406 Available 08/26/20 Del Mar (Carmel Valley) Furnished Rental - Near Beaches, UCSD, Torrey Pines Golf - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

Charming and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom furnished condominium for rent in the gated, quiet and secure resort style community of Pell Place, centrally located in the sunny and cool Carmel Valley area of San Diego. The condominium is located on the fourth floor, very private, clean and bright. Wood flooring in the living area, plush carpet in the bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two large bedrooms, large closets and separate bathrooms. Large size living room area with outdoor patio/deck sitting area.

The unit is also equipped with modern appliances, washer/dryer and 60 inch flat screen HDTV. Includes two assigned underground parking spaces. Outdoor resort style common gathering area with fountain, stainless steel gas grills, and patio tables/chairs for dining and socializing. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). No smoking. No pets allowed.

The property is situated walking distance to shopping, grocery, movie theater and restaurants of Del Mar Highlands and the Carmel Valley recreation center. The quick drive is just minutes to Del Mar village and beaches, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LegoLand, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, Highway 56 and Coast Hwy 101.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2742421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Pell Place #406 have any available units?
3857 Pell Place #406 has a unit available for $3,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 Pell Place #406 have?
Some of 3857 Pell Place #406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 Pell Place #406 currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Pell Place #406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Pell Place #406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place #406 is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Pell Place #406 offer parking?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place #406 offers parking.
Does 3857 Pell Place #406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place #406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Pell Place #406 have a pool?
No, 3857 Pell Place #406 does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Pell Place #406 have accessible units?
No, 3857 Pell Place #406 does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Pell Place #406 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 Pell Place #406 does not have units with dishwashers.
