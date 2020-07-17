Amenities

3857 Pell Place #406 Available 08/26/20 Del Mar (Carmel Valley) Furnished Rental - Near Beaches, UCSD, Torrey Pines Golf - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



Charming and beautifully appointed 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom furnished condominium for rent in the gated, quiet and secure resort style community of Pell Place, centrally located in the sunny and cool Carmel Valley area of San Diego. The condominium is located on the fourth floor, very private, clean and bright. Wood flooring in the living area, plush carpet in the bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless steel fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two large bedrooms, large closets and separate bathrooms. Large size living room area with outdoor patio/deck sitting area.



The unit is also equipped with modern appliances, washer/dryer and 60 inch flat screen HDTV. Includes two assigned underground parking spaces. Outdoor resort style common gathering area with fountain, stainless steel gas grills, and patio tables/chairs for dining and socializing. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap). No smoking. No pets allowed.



The property is situated walking distance to shopping, grocery, movie theater and restaurants of Del Mar Highlands and the Carmel Valley recreation center. The quick drive is just minutes to Del Mar village and beaches, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LegoLand, historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, Highway 56 and Coast Hwy 101.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



