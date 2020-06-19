3857 Pell Place.

Amenities
Model condition end unit with new carpet and paint. Upgraded light & bright location with private balcony. Interior features granite counter tops, plantation shutters, walk in closet, full size washer and dryer. Underground secured parking with two side by side spaces equiped w/ elevator access. Located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Walk to top rated schools, Del Mar Highlands, local library, One Paseo and approx 15 min to Del Mar Beaches. Amenities include a BBQ, putting green, fitness center & dog run.