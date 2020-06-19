All apartments in San Diego
3857 Pell Place.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:17 AM

3857 Pell Place

3857 Pell Place · (858) 720-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3857 Pell Place, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
Model condition end unit with new carpet and paint. Upgraded light & bright location with private balcony. Interior features granite counter tops, plantation shutters, walk in closet, full size washer and dryer. Underground secured parking with two side by side spaces equiped w/ elevator access. Located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Walk to top rated schools, Del Mar Highlands, local library, One Paseo and approx 15 min to Del Mar Beaches. Amenities include a BBQ, putting green, fitness center & dog run.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3857 Pell Place have any available units?
3857 Pell Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3857 Pell Place have?
Some of 3857 Pell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3857 Pell Place currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Pell Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Pell Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Pell Place offer parking?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place does offer parking.
Does 3857 Pell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Pell Place have a pool?
No, 3857 Pell Place does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Pell Place have accessible units?
No, 3857 Pell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Pell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3857 Pell Place has units with dishwashers.

