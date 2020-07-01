All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 24 2020

3856 Wellborn St

3856 Wellborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3856 Wellborn Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
QUIET MISSION HILLS neighborhood, quaint & charming split-level Spanish home. Newly renovated kitchen counters, cabinets & floors. Highend gourmet stove. Breakfast nook area w/plenty of windows & natural light. 3 bed/2 bath – 2/1 upstairs & 1/1 downstairs. Dual FP between Large living & dining rooms w/Large windows. Downstairs w/addtl living room area. Full Wash/Dry downstairs. 4600 sq ft lot w/great canyon views & BBQ on deck. Tiered orchard w/fruit trees maintained by landlord. Plenty of street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 Wellborn St have any available units?
3856 Wellborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3856 Wellborn St have?
Some of 3856 Wellborn St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3856 Wellborn St currently offering any rent specials?
3856 Wellborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 Wellborn St pet-friendly?
No, 3856 Wellborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3856 Wellborn St offer parking?
No, 3856 Wellborn St does not offer parking.
Does 3856 Wellborn St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3856 Wellborn St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 Wellborn St have a pool?
No, 3856 Wellborn St does not have a pool.
Does 3856 Wellborn St have accessible units?
No, 3856 Wellborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 Wellborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3856 Wellborn St has units with dishwashers.

