3856 Wellborn St

Amenities
QUIET MISSION HILLS neighborhood, quaint & charming split-level Spanish home. Newly renovated kitchen counters, cabinets & floors. Highend gourmet stove. Breakfast nook area w/plenty of windows & natural light. 3 bed/2 bath – 2/1 upstairs & 1/1 downstairs. Dual FP between Large living & dining rooms w/Large windows. Downstairs w/addtl living room area. Full Wash/Dry downstairs. 4600 sq ft lot w/great canyon views & BBQ on deck. Tiered orchard w/fruit trees maintained by landlord. Plenty of street parking